Wes Hatcher announces candidacy for State Attorney for 14th Judicial Circuit

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Another candidate says he will seek the office of State Attorney for the 14th Judicial Circuit. Wes Hatcher formally announced on Tuesday at Mackenzie Park.

Hatcher has been practicing in this circuit for the last 14 years and currently lives in Panama City Beach with his family.

If elected into office, his goal is to look into challenges that our community is facing. Hatcher hopes to work with local law enforcement to address human trafficking issues and wants to bring in an integrity prosecution unit.

Hatcher’s slogan is ‘Here for the People’ and he wants to serve the community to the best of his ability.

“Under my office, my goal is to give everyone a voice,” Hatcher said. “To restore this office to the people and let the people have a voice and a way that they can contact our office to let us know when things are going on that they need help with.”

The 14th judicial circuit includes Bay, Holmes, Washington, Gulf, Jackson and Calhoun counties.

