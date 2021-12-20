“We’re just taking a break right now,” said Los Antojitos owners on selling their restaurant

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the most popular restaurants in town is changing ownership.

Matt and Mynta Harbison owned Los Antojitos for 20 years. In that time they have made countless friends and accumulated many loyal customers.

“Feeding them good food and giving them a margarita and life’s good,” Mynta Harbison said.

They said their success is all thanks to their employees and the people who kept coming back.

“People come into Los Antojitos to celebrate. They celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, pay raises, and just to see so many people happy here,” Harbison said. “That’s probably going to be the hardest is not having that daily contact with some people that we now call friends.”

When Matt and Mynta Harbison decided to sell their beloved restaurant, they knew exactly who they wanted to sell it to.

“We have known each other for a long time,” New Los Antojitos Owner Ismael Barragan said. “We have a lot of friends in common so that’s how we started working on this.”

Barragan said he’s always been a fan of Los Antojitos. It’s a dream come true to own it.

“It’s a casual atmosphere,” Barragan said. “People can be loud and be themselves and be happy, and nobody minds, nobody cares and that’s exactly how I like it.”

Management and the menu are going to stay the same. And while the Harbisons are going to travel in their time-off, it won’t be the last time we see them.

“We’re not retired, we’re not finished, we’re just taking a break right now,” Mrs. Harbison said.

The Harbisons said they might get back into the business in a couple of years to help their son start his own restaurant downtown.