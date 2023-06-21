PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Traycee Green from Pure Platinum Health & Fitness joins the News 13 team every Wednesday to share workout tips or a healthy recipe. This Wednesday, June 21st, she told us what goes in her scrumptious, lower-calorie Mediterranean dip.

1 oz. tub of hummus- your choice of flavor

Tomatoes

Feta

Olives

Green Onion

Cucumber (peeled and deseeded)

Green suggested pairing this recipe with pita chips or even in a pita pocket.

Watch the video above to learn exactly how this dip is made.