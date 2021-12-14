Well-known businesses moving to Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN Fla. (WMBB) – Residents can look forward to new business soon moving along Highway 77.

Lynn Haven City Commissioners approved development orders for several new projects. They will be welcoming a Sherwin Williams paint store and a Schlotzsky’s deli. They also approved plans for the Goodwill store on Highway 77 to expand.

“A lot of planning is involved making sure that these developers and the companies are following our codes before it gets here to the city,” said City Manager Vickie Gainer. “So I think it’s a great day when we can say yes you can go on and develop this land.”

Gainer said they want residents to have options. They are working to make sure the infrastructure can handle the additions.

“On Highway 77 we know that the traffic is pretty bad in that area in the afternoons and the mornings,” said Gainer. “But we have taken some time to really look at the development and make sure that our citizens and people that travel through the city of Lynn Haven are not impacted as much.”

The city already approved a development order for a new Diego’s Burrito Factory.