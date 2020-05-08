Weekly Weather Outlook: May 8, 2020

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Callaway man after a child accused him of molesting her.

The victim alleged the incidents occurred almost a year ago and began with inappropriate comments of a sexual nature and progressed to touching and grabbing parts of the victim's body, officials wrote in a news release. Finally, the victim stated there was an encounter in bed when Chancellor was undressed and told the victim to touch him in a sexual manner, they added.