Meteorologist Lauren Hope explains the severe weather threat targeting the Midwest and when the Panhandle can expect rain.
Latest Local News Video
Weekly Weather Outlook: March 27, 2020
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – March 27, 2020
Georgia Aquarium welcomes shelter puppies while it's closed
Ms. Banuelo's and Ms. Williams' Kindergarten Class
PCB loosens food truck restrictions temporarily
Basketball Madness Contest Canceled
On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament. Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.