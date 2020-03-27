Weekly Weather Outlook: March 27, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — With atypical unity in an extraordinary time, the House on Friday debated a $2.2 trillion package tossing a life preserver to a U.S. economy and health care system devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, even as a maverick Republican threatened leaders' plans for swift passage.

Democratic and Republican leaders were working in tandem and hoping to pass the measure by voice vote to accommodate members scattered around the country and reluctant to risk flying back to the Capitol. There were hand sanitizers at the end of each aisle in the chamber, where most lawmakers sat scattered apart from one another.