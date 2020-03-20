Latest Local News Video
Woman gives birth in toilet paper aisle of Springfield Walmart
Weekly Weather Outlook: March 20, 2020
Trump: Defense Production Act, helping states get masks and ventilators
Trump: Preventing transmission across our borders, Canada and Mexico
Trump: No standardized testing, student loans interest waived
Trump: July 15 new tax deadline
Basketball Madness Contest Canceled
On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament. Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.