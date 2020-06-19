Weekly Weather Outlook: June 19, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) --- Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed 21 bills into law, including measures aimed at better protecting vulnerable children and preventing inappropriate pelvic exams on women.

DeSantis’ office announced the bill signings after 9 p.m., but the list did not include some of the highest-profile measures of the 2020 legislative session, including a new budget and bills that would expand school vouchers and require parental consent before minors could have abortions. The governor will have to act on those issues before the end of June.