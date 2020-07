FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) -- July 31 and December 2 hold special places in the hearts of dog lovers across the world- the days are biannual celebrations of mixed breed dogs and known as National Mutt Day.

Locally, Alaqua Animal Refuge welcomed News 13 This Morning to highlight the day's emphasis on rescue and mixed breed dogs, as well as answer questions about current services during the COVID-19 pandemic.