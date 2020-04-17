Skip to content
WMBB - mypanhandle.com
Panama City
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus Latest
Special Reports
Your Local Election Headquarters
News 13 This Morning
Entertainment News
Top Stories
Weekly Weather Outlook: April 17, 2020
Top Stories
Bears at the bedside: St. Mary’s ICU nurse finds unique way to connect COVID patients to family
Video
Top Stories
Pro-Trump protesters push back on stay-at-home orders
Ascension Sacred Heart opening new drive-thru testing sites in Lynn Haven and Destin
Video
Facebook to warn users who ‘liked’ coronavirus hoaxes
Busch offering year of free beer to couples with weddings postponed amid coronavirus
Video
Video
The Loop Live Stream
Video Center
The Daily Pledge
Weather
Homeschool Help
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Draw the Weather
Top Stories
Weekly Weather Outlook: April 17, 2020
Top Stories
Gulf Power sends crews to storm-damaged Alabama
Top Stories
Easter storms sweep South, killing at least 19 people
Overnight severe weather threat
Video
Threat for severe weather late Sunday nigh.
Video
Easter Severe Weather Discussion
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
The Big Game
Top Stories
NFL to hold practice remote draft on Monday
Top Stories
Marion Hollins elected to 2021 class of Golf Hall of Fame
Top Stories
The Latest: Senior LPGA Championship off because of virus
Tokyo Games won’t provide much economic stimulus for Japan
Staff shakeup at US Soccer Federation under new CEO
Rams shut down complex after Allen’s positive COVID-19 test
Community Calendar
Contests
Frontline Heroes
2020 Contest Winners
Fan of the Day
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Draw the Weather
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Features
Border Report Tour
LawCall
Get It To Go
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Home for the Holidays
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Antenna Reception
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Weekly Weather Outlook: April 17, 2020
News
Posted:
Apr 17, 2020 / 10:16 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 17, 2020 / 10:16 AM CDT
Latest Local News Video
Bears at the bedside: St. Mary's ICU nurse finds unique way to connect COVID patients to family
Video
Mexico Beach residents react to beach being partially open
Video
Ascension Sacred Heart opening new drive-thru testing sites in Lynn Haven and Destin
Video
Bumby Rd House Fire
Video
Local dairy farms feeling the impact of COVID-19
Video
More Local News