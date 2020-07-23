Weekly Farmer’s Markets bring local businesses together

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Local produce, goods and crafts vendors will set up shop at Sharon Sheffield Park starting July 23 at 10 a.m. for the City of Lynn Haven’s Weekly Farmer’s Markets.

The markets will return for approximately eight weeks’ time, after the City put them on pause in 2019 due to Hurricane Micheal damage and recovery.

Kathryn Morse, with the Lynn Haven Communications and Marketing, said the markets will run until 2 p.m. on alternating Thursday’s and Saturdays, and anyone interested in becoming a vendor can apply online.

Morse also explained COVID-19 precautions, such as social distancing and mask wearing, are strongly encouraged to keep vendors and shoppers safe.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning for more information on the market, and visit the City of Lynn Haven’s website to apply to become a vendor.