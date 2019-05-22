Wednesday marks 1 year since active shooter situation on Beck Avenue

PANAMA CITY, Fla.- Wednesday marked one year since the active shooter situation that broke out on Beck Avenue.



Law enforcement is looking back on that day and recalling how it's changed the way they handle situations like this one. It happened at the Briarwood apartment complex.



Kevin Holroyd was a suspect in a homicide investigation in Walton County earlier that day and had hidden in one of the apartments in the complex and started shooting. Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said they've changed many things since the shooting. They've since obtained their own armored unit as well as a new strategy when it comes to large scale shooting situations like this one.

"We've formed a joint incident management team with the county where we have a group of individuals from the sheriff's office and a group of individuals from Bay County emergency services dedicated to helping us manage an incident like it was there," said Ford.

Holroyd died at the scene and no one else was seriously injured in this incident.

To see the original article on the events of May 22, 2018 click here.

