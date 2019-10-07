LIVE NOW /
Weathering the Storm: Warden Rick Anglin

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In addition to over 1,200 inmates and staff, the Bay County Jail opened up to employee’s families during Hurricane Michael.

While the jail suffered some A/C unit damage, the building held up and provided a shelter for those inside.

“From a safety standpoint, I think anybody who was inside this jail was better off than the people in the community,” Warden Rick Anglin said.

Outside the building, there was a major problem. A semi had hit a gas main, sending gas into an enclosed storage container.

“We basically had a massive bomb at that point,” Anglin said.

The Emergency Operation Center was able to crimp off the main. After the storm, the jail received a new roof and all A/C units were secured to withstand a category 5 hurricane.

Anglin said Hurricane Michael humbled him.

“It’s one of those situations where no matter how much you plan, no matter how many years of experience you have, you’re not gonna cover anything and you’re not going to be prepared for that,” Anglin said. “It was too massive and too powerful. You do the best you can do.”

