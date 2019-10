PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After Hurricane Michael, Kim Stiegler went to her restaurant, The Place Downtown.

The roof had collapsed during the storm, and while the windows and doors were still standing.

“It was overwhelming and it’s one of those things where you look at it and you don’t even know where to begin,” Stiegler said.

The Place reopened May 1 thanks in part to many customers who helped her rebuild.

The days after the reopening were like a family reunion Steigler said.