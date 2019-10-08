LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 at 10:00

Weathering the Storm on Tyndall AFB: Brian Stahl

News
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As Brian Stahl rode out Hurricane Michael on Tyndall Air Force Base, an antenna tower fell on the building he was in, sending water pouring inside.

“We gathered up our computers and satellite phones and ran downstairs,” Stahl said.

Stahl and others with him walked outside for a few minutes during the eye of the storm and says it was completely calm. He says over the past year he has felt support from the community as Tyndall works to rebuild.

“I think this is somewhat unique, to be quite honest, to a military installation to have the support that we do from downtown,” Stahl said. “But I think it’s also going to be the key to getting this area back on its feet as quickly as we can.”

There are currently about $300 million in repair projects that will happen on base.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Governor DeSantis proposes pay raises for teachers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor DeSantis proposes pay raises for teachers"

WTS Brian Stahl

Thumbnail for the video titled "WTS Brian Stahl"

Hangar 5 demolished after Hurricane Michael damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hangar 5 demolished after Hurricane Michael damage"

Congressmen visit Tyndall Air Force Base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Congressmen visit Tyndall Air Force Base"

Local florist headed to the White House

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local florist headed to the White House"

WTS Billy Byrd

Thumbnail for the video titled "WTS Billy Byrd"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.