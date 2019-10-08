Weathering the Storm on Tyndall AFB: Brian Stahl

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As Brian Stahl rode out Hurricane Michael on Tyndall Air Force Base, an antenna tower fell on the building he was in, sending water pouring inside.

“We gathered up our computers and satellite phones and ran downstairs,” Stahl said.

Stahl and others with him walked outside for a few minutes during the eye of the storm and says it was completely calm. He says over the past year he has felt support from the community as Tyndall works to rebuild.

“I think this is somewhat unique, to be quite honest, to a military installation to have the support that we do from downtown,” Stahl said. “But I think it’s also going to be the key to getting this area back on its feet as quickly as we can.”

There are currently about $300 million in repair projects that will happen on base.