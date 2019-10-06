Weathering the Storm: Local Students

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Michael sent families fleeing the Panhandle. Among those families were two students from Arnold High School.

Senior Alex Noble’s family evacuated to Arkansas for the storm. Their home was too damaged to live in following the hurricane. He returned to the Panhandle, but to a new school and a new living situation. He was a student at Mosley but transferred to Arnold for his senior year. His family initially stayed where they had evacuated.

“I moved in with a friend … and his family took care of me and let me live with them for probably close to six months,” Noble said. “It was kinda hard not being with my family, it was rough but they really helped me through that and get back into school and everything.”

His classmate, Bonnie Rose Dietrich, evacuated the morning of the storm and says she didn’t take it seriously at first.

“It was more scary when it actually hit and I couldn’t get in contact with anybody,” Dietrich said. “I just started freaking out because I didn’t know which of my friends were okay or alive or anything.”

The family returned over a week after Michael to their neighborhood.

“Just coming home and seeing trees all over the yard and going upstairs and seeing my windows shattered and mold on the walls, it was crazy,” Dietrich said.

Both will graduate this year with the memories they have of weathering Hurricane Michael.