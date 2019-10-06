Weathering the Storm: Kyle Rigsby

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mexico Beach resident Kyle Rigsby spent summers in Mexico Beach and moved to the area four years ago.

He stayed in town during Hurricane Michael, and after he saw the damage, he took action.

“First thing that went through my mind was we got a lot of people that are still here that need help from the inside out but they can’t get here,” Rigsby said.

He found a city-owned backhoe and wired it while his wife and son did search-and-rescue.

“Me and my oldest son, we started pushing roads from over street to the canal. We stepped in and there wasn’t nobody else here to do it so we stepped in,” Rigsby said.