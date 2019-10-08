Weathering the Storm: Fitz Dog and Tammy McGee

LIVE NOW /
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A concrete slab is all that remains of local radio personality Greg “Fitzdog” Fitzgerald and his wife Tammy McGee’s Mexico Beach home.

They saw news coverage of Hurricane Michael’s damage before they returned home, but were still shocked when they saw their town in person.

“We weren’t prepared for annihilation,” McGee said.

The damage to their home wasn’t the only challenge facing the couple after the storm. Fitzgerald’s employer shut down, and then came another surprise.

“I just so happened to be walking around with a tank top on when a doctor in Alabama saw my shoulder and he goes man, I don’t like the way this looks on your arm. Low and behold I had melanoma skin cancer but I was right close to death had it not been taken off my skin,” he said. “So its almost like the hurricane saved my life.”

Now, Fitzgerald is employed with radio station 97x and the couple continues to try to rebuild.

