Weathering the Storm: Cahall’s Deli owner Christ Cordon

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Christ Cordon, owner of Cahall’s Deli in Panama City, stayed in town during Hurricane Michael.

“This is our town, okay? You don’t walk away from your town,” Cordon said.

He says the hurricane made him the most scared he’s ever been in his life and says it looked like a bomb went off when the storm was over.

Cordon rebuilt Cahall’s Deli and says it was not just for himself, but for the employees who depend on him.

“I don’t just have my family that I have to worry about supporting, I have 16 other families that depend on me every day to see that they get a paycheck … it keeps you going knowing that this is your town, you gotta rebuild it,” Cordon said. “In my opinion, you don’t have a choice.”

