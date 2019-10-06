Weathering the Storm: Bay Animal Hospital owner Darren Ruff

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Building damage didn’t stop Darren Ruff and his staff from helping injured animals right after Hurricane Michael. Cars lined up in the Bay Animal Hospital parking lot hoping Ruff would be able to help.

“All the animals did pretty well, and we didn’t have any major issues,” Ruff said. “It was just hard on the animals because it was so hot … without the air conditioning, every stressful event in an animal’s view is even worse.”

The hospital was closed for 10 days. Ruff says they were busy the first day they reopened and have been busy ever since. He says after moving to Panama City, he now can’t see himself living anywhere else.

“The people here are amazing, they’re very kind,” Ruff said. “The area obviously is a little bit not as pretty as it once was, but it has such potential, and I hope that all of us come together as a community and make it what it could be.”