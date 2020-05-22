‘We trust parents’: Florida lifts restrictions on all youth activities

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
DeSantis_1551804774123.PNG

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Restrictions on all youth activities have been lifted in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday.

“Effective immediately, Florida will be lifting all restrictions on youth activities including summer camps and athletics,” Gov. DeSantis said during a news conference in Jacksonville. “We believe this makes sense based on the data and observed experience.”

The Department of Health may post some best practices moving forward. But the governor says they won’t be “instituting a lot of rules or any rules.”

“At the end of the day, we trust parents to be able to make decisions in conjunction with physicians and community leaders and coaches to be able to do these activities in a way that is safe,” he said.

DeSantis says they made the decision based on how the virus has impacted Florida.

“We obviously understand this virus has a disproportionate impact on the elderly,” he said. “Fortunately, we have not seen anyone under the age of 25 die with COVID.”

The governor says restrictions will be lifted statewide but local municipalities will be able to still implement restrictions if they choose.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Mrs.Carpenter and Mrs. McMindes' K-5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs.Carpenter and Mrs. McMindes' K-5"

10 YEAR AIRPORT ANNIVERSARY

Thumbnail for the video titled "10 YEAR AIRPORT ANNIVERSARY"

SWFD Beach Safety covers Memorial Day Weekend safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "SWFD Beach Safety covers Memorial Day Weekend safety"

artists painting murals downtown

Thumbnail for the video titled "artists painting murals downtown"

Traffic accident damages traffic light at Hwy 231 & Hwy 2301

Thumbnail for the video titled "Traffic accident damages traffic light at Hwy 231 & Hwy 2301"
More Local News