“We Build the Wall” founder pleads not guilty for federal tax fraud

News
Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBB)–The Miramar Beach man accused of federal tax fraud for his “We Build the Wall” crowdfunding campaign has pleaded not guilty. Brian Kolfage appeared before a judge on Wednesday in Pensacola.

He entered a plea of not guilty to federal charges of filing a false tax return and wire fraud in connection to his 2019 income tax return.

These charges stem from “We Build the Wall”, a non-profit Kolfage founded to collect donations for private construction of a wall along the U.S. Mexico border.

Kolfage’s next day in court is June 14th for a status conference. His trial is scheduled for August 2nd.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Jackson County gets funding for new K-8 School

Three People Stabbed At Northern Regional Jail

Employ Bay Program launches

DeSantis approves funding for two judgeships

Girls Inc. Executive Director Niki Kelly moving to national organization

Walton County Sheriff's Deputies continue to search for carjacking suspect

More Local News

Don't Miss