‘We believe SandJam could be the biggest festival on the beach’

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — If you thought Gulf Coast Jam was good, then get ready for the SandJam Festival October 1st-3rd.

The executive producer of the annual festival, Rendy Lovelady, said this year’s SandJam will be competing with the great turnout from Gulf Coast Jam.

“The truth is, we believe Sand Jam could be the biggest festival on the beach, even bigger than Gulf Coast Jam,” said Lovelady.

Top performers include The Killers, Shinedown and AJR.

“The Killers are equivalent to Luke Bryan in the rock world, so we’re really excited about them,” said Lovelady.

Since the festival began in 2018, Lovelady said it only gets better by the year.

“When you start a festival from ground one, I think the first year we had about 7,500. The second year we had about 10,000, but we’ve now stepped into the pace where we need to be having 20,000,” said Lovelady.

SandJam used to be hosted on the beach in April, but since the date has moved to October this year, it would interfere with the turtles nesting. This year, SandJam will be held at Frank Brown Park.

“I mean we’re still what, 200 yards from the beach? So, it’s just not on the beach, but it’s close,” said Lovelady.