Arrest made in tri-state burglary

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– An arrest has been made after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office discovered someone was stealing telecommunications equipment across the tri-state area.



More than $200,000 worth of telecommunications equipment was stolen from AT&T and CenturyLink.



On July 2nd, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a call from an employee of CenturyLink corporate security.



“What he relayed to me was that he was having a major theft problem of AT&T equipment, CenturyLink equipment and other telecommunication companies that experienced losses,” said Sheriff Kevin Crews.



Parts of Florida, Alabama, and Georgia were affected. This prompted a deeper investigation.



“Through some surveillance, some covert surveillance techniques utilized, we were able to get a vehicle identified. That vehicle was a Ford F250 truck and through some investigative leads we were able to piece together a tag number on that truck,” said Crews.



The vehicle was rented by Carl Thomas Edmondson III of Alabama. Law enforcement arrested Edmondson and obtained a search warrant.



The equipment stolen provides high speed internet and phone services across the tri-state area. Each piece stolen values between four and ten thousand dollars. His motive is still unknown.



“I cannot tell you that he is an employee or even a past employee of either of these companies. What I can tell you is that we believe he’s got some background,” said Crews.



Edmondson is being held in Alabama and will be transported to Florida.

He is currently fighting extradition.



Officials say the investigation is just getting started and there may be other individuals involved.

