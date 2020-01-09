WCSO: Walton teacher arrested again when more victims come forward

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former South Walton High School teacher and coach is back behind bars after further investigation revealed additional victims in his effort to solicit romantic relationships with students, Walton County Sheriff’s deputies wrote in a news release.

Robert Hartness, 52, was arrested for a second time in a week at his home in Niceville by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

His arrest is the latest charge stemming from a Walton County Sheriff’s Office investigation into his attempts to solicit a romantic relationship with students via text message by sending photos and inappropriate text messages.

“Parents entrusted this man with their children and he betrayed that trust,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “He used his position to manipulate these young women and abuse his title as their teacher.”

Hartness is charged with soliciting a minor for sexual conduct, authority figure soliciting a romantic relationship with a student, and use of a two-way communication device in the commission of a felony.

Additional charges may be forthcoming, deputies wrote.

As the investigation continues deputies have identified incidents of harassment and threats towards the victims.

“Walton County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public that the identities of the victims in these cases are not public record,” deputies wrote. “In addition, any attempt to harass or threaten anyone is a violation of Florida law that will be investigated and upheld by this office.”