WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two Washington County residents were arrested after using a school fundraiser to steal from a victim, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Lee Thomas

Kristin Leigh Kirk

Kristin Leigh Kirk, 40, and Justin Lee Thomas, 38, were arrested on Wednesday and transported to the Washington County Jail on charges of criminal use of personal information and two counts of petit theft.

The victim purchased cookie dough as a part of a school fundraiser from Kirk’s child and the suspects were able to get the victim’s bank account information through the purchase and used the information to steal money from the victim, deputies wrote in a news release.

The victim found several transactions that were unauthorized on their bank history in the suspects’ names.

WCSO investigators said Kirk claimed to be incarcerated when the transactions were made. However, investigators confirmed the transactions were made prior to and following Kirk’s release of her incarceration.