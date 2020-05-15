WCSO searching for missing Freeport man

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing Freeport man.

Courtesy: Walton County Sheriff’s Office

Justin Chamberlain, 35, of Freeport left his cell phone and wallet when he left his home on Mossy Bend Road at 7:30 pm Wednesday night. He was last seen walking north on Mossy Bend Road.

K-9 Teams from Walton County Correctional are responding and WCSO has launched a drone in the area.

Chamberlain is described as a white male, with a thin build and a beard and was last seen wearing shorts, a t-shirt, and black tennis shoes.

If you have any information regarding Chamberlain’s whereabouts please call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-892-8111.

