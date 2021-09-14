WCSO searching for Cottondale man involved in multiple catalytic converter thefts

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center has received several calls related to catalytic converter theft, according to a news release.

David Summerall, 42, of Cottondale, Florida has been arrested in Bay County and charged with grand theft and has since bonded out.

According to the news release, Investigators confirmed that Summerall had stolen several catalytic converters from several counties and sold numerous converters across state lines at a scrapyard.

Investigators located transaction receipts for the converters sold. In an attempt to link Summerall to the thefts, part numbers were matched with transaction sheets from the scrap company.

After further investigation, it was confirmed to be the same numbers linking Summerall to the catalytic converter thefts at Tri-County Community Council, authorities said.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for David Summerall on grand theft charges.

Anyone that knows the whereabouts of Summerall or has additional information regarding catalytic converter thefts is urged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111.

You may also report anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wsco.us.