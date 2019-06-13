WCSO: Santa Rosa Beach man admits to shaking newborn

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SANTA ROSA BEACH- Fla.- A 2-month-old is airlifted to the hospital after a man admits to shaking it.

According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived on scene to find the baby suffering from a skull fracture and internal hemorrhaging.

Skyler Pickren of Santa Rosa Beach admitted he would shake the baby for ten to fifteen minutes at a time to calm the baby down, and he didn't "know his own strength."

The 20-year-old was arrested for aggravated child abused and was taken to the Walton County Jail.

His first appearance will be on Thursday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

The baby was admitted to the intensive care unit at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.