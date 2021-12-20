WCSO ‘Santa Patrol’ delivers big for kids in need this Christmas

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Walton County Sheriff’s Office was able to make Christmas a little brighter for local kids this year.

At 75 children, this year was one of their largest donation years ever.

Sheriff’s deputies loaded up their patrol cars with bags full of gifts and headed out across the county to make their deliveries.

This was Deputy Tony Bianco’s first time hand-delivering the Christmas gifts.

“Last year I was on the shopping crew where we were picking up the gifts for the families,” Bianco said. “This year I get to be on the delivery crew which should be a lot more fun because you get to see the people who get the benefit from this.”

Children of all ages received everything from bicycles and remote control cars, to board games and clothes.

The presents came from people within the community looking to give back around the holiday season.

“So many people have stepped up to the plate to just give and have that open hand of ‘I’m here to help. What can I do?’ and we have just been overwhelmed with that response since we put out the request for help,” School Resource Commander Lt. James Pittman said.

Bianco said this is one of the most rewarding things he’s gotten to do as a law enforcement officer.

“I loved seeing the different reactions that we’d get from the kids,” Bianco said. “The little kids, we were there playing with the toys with them for a while and some of the older kids were I think surprised that we were even there for them but they still loved it. I loved every minute of it. I think the other deputies loved every minute of it and we are just glad that we are able to make their Christmas a little bit merrier for them.”