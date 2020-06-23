WCSO receives electric bike donation

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is now sporting some new wheels all thanks to a local business and a member of Florida Georgia Line.

Country music singer, Brian Kelley and his wife, partnered up with Yolo Board and Bike to donate 15 electric bicycles to the deputies.

They’ve even been decked out with the Sheriff’s Office branding and even have sirens.

The bicycles will be used in District 3 and District 4, better known as the 30A corridor.

Sheriff Adkinson says it will make serving the community easier and that they can’t wait to start putting the new bikes to work.