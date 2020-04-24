WCSO posse hand delivers face masks to residents in need

LIVE NOW /
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB)–The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is going the extra mile to keep the community safe. The Sheriff’s posse spent the last few days delivering personal protective equipment to community members in need.

Residents in need of personal protective equipment were able to reach out to the Sheriff’s Office to request a mask. Members of the posse then went door to door, leaving them in mailboxes.

The Sheriff’s Office purchased 3,000 masks from Professional Products in DeFuniak Springs.

Posse member, Kevin Kirby, says they’re all working extra hard to protect and serve the community during these trying times.

“It’s a total team effort, it’s all the Walton County Sheriff’s Office people, the administration people, the deputies, the sergeants, lieutenants, captains, all the way up the chain of command and of course our Sheriff. The supports he provides us is just invaluable,” said Kevin Kirby, a member of the posse.

The masks were paid for using forfeiture funds; the proceeds of criminal activity. Repurposing the funds allowed the Sheriff’s Office to turn a negative situation into a positive one.

