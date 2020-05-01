WCSO: Man arrested after leading deputies in three county pursuit

Washington County, FL – A Jacksonville man was arrested after he stole a vehicle in Vernon and then lead deputies in a pursuit, Washington County Sheriff’s officials wrote in a news release.

After getting word that an armed and dangerous suspect who had allegedly stolen two vehicles was in the area Jackson County Sheriffs Office deputies attempted to stop a Nissan SUV for an equipment violation at about 3 a.m. on Thursday. However, the driver of the vehicle did not stop.

Deputies chased the vehicle into Washington County where deputies with the Washington County Sheriffs Office and an officer with the Chipley Police Department joined the pursuit on Highway 90.

At this time, Deputies confirmed that the vehicle they were pursuing was a Nissan SUV that was stolen several hours earlier in Vernon. The driver fled down side streets and through multiple businesses parking lots and one point swerving at a Chipley Police officer attempting to strike his vehicle before making it back to Highway 90 heading towards Holmes County.

As the pursuit made it into Caryville, Holmes County deputies were waiting and used spike strips to flatten the SUV’s tires. At that point, the pursuit ended and deputies placed the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, under arrest.

As the vehicle was coming to a stop deputies saw a bag thrown from the vehicle which when recovered they discovered a loaded firearm and a BB gun that was a replica of a real firearm.

The driver, 27-year-old Devonta Christopher Ross, of Jacksonville, was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, flee and elude with disregard person or property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and other charges.