WCSO: Fraud suspect caught at Walton County bank

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman suspected of defrauding banks all over the Florida Panhandle was caught in Walton County.

On December 31st a deputy was called to a local bank on Highway 395 after a quick-thinking bank-teller recognized a suspicious person from a fraud case in a neighboring county, deputies wrote in a news release.

Bank employees were given a description and photo of a female subject who cashed fraudulent money orders at other branches in the area. On this day, a bank-teller noticed the suspect as she came into a Santa Rosa Beach bank and immediately called the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was identified as Nicole Maguire, 40, of Manchester, Connecticut.

Deputies discovered Maguire attempted to use a fraudulent Alabama driver’s license to cash fraudulent money orders.

Each money order was for $975.00 totaling $1,950.00.

The personal information of two victims was found in Maguire’s possession including their names, date of birth, social security numbers, phone numbers, bank account information and more.

The bank locations affected include Dothan, Alabama, and Freeport, Lynn Haven, and Tallahassee, Florida.

Maguire was arrested on charges of altering a banknote and possession of another person’s ID without permission. She bonded out of jail on January 3rd on a $10,000 bond.

However, investigators continued to link cases to Maguire and have active felony warrants on several new charges which include defrauding a financial institution, grand theft, and using another person’s ID without their consent.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Maguire is asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 892-8186 or you can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.