WCSO: Florida Man Spent Four Years Kicking Cars

A Walton County deputy shows off the suspect's shoe.

Walton County, Fla. - A Walton County man spent some of his downtime over the past four years kicking and damaging cars, Walton County deputies wrote in a news release.

Between February 23rd and February 28th, multiple criminal mischief cases were reported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office where vehicles were intentionally and maliciously damaged.

In one instance, a victim’s vehicle had damage to both the driver and passenger side door with an “Adidas” shoe print clearly legible.

A subsequent investigation by patrol deputies identified a suspect, Seth Aaron Snowden, 39, of Miramar Beach, deputies wrote. Snowden agreed to show deputies a pair of Adidas shoes he was wearing that same day. The imprints from Snowden’s shoes matched the logo left on the damaged vehicles, deputies added.

A WCSO investigator responded and interviewed Snowden who admitted to damaging multiple vehicles and property around his residence, including previous residences, over the past four years. Snowden told investigators he would do this at least once a month because he, “had something pestering him and the only way for him to stop was to have an outburst.”

This includes instances at Terra Mar Apartments dating back to June 2017.

Snowden is currently charged with three felony counts of criminal mischief and three counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief. Additional charges in more than 40 cases are pending.