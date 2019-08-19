WCSO: Drugs and handgun found during traffic stop with child present

MOSSY HEAD, Fla. (WMBB)- Two women are behind bars after deputies discover drugs and a handgun in their car during a traffic stop, all with a child in the backseat.

Deputies have arrested 33-year-old Jessica Bailey and 29-year-old Brittany Clenney. The car was stopped at the intersection of Lancelot Road and U.S. Highway 98.

Reports said Bailey was driving the car with a suspended license and a narcotics K9 positively alerted to drugs inside the car.

Officers found heroin, cocaine, and a 9-millimeter handgun. The two women were arrested on the spot and the sheriff’s office child protection unit helped take the child to another family member.

Bailey was charged with possession of heroin with the intent to sell, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, the introduction of contraband into a corrections facility, and knowingly driving with a suspended license.

Clenney was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and introduction of contraband into a corrections facility.