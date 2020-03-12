WCSO: Burglars who ransacked home while couple slept are arrested

News

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — The two men broke who allegedly broke into a Walton County home and stole several items while the owners slept inside have been arrested, Walton deputies said Thursday.

On Tuesday, February 25th two men were captured on video surveillance attempting to enter through the front door of a home off Hamon Avenue.

Between 2:56 am and 3:38 am, the suspects stole items within the residence after breaking into a back window. The suspects can then be seen using the front door to bring stolen items to a vehicle.

Other items taken from the home include a briefcase with sermons from the last 20 years.

On Twitter, Walton County officials released a new image of two men in jail uniforms and announced that the suspects had been arrested.

Officials said more information, like the suspect’s names, are forthcoming.

