WCSO: Bags of meth fall from suspect’s pants

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Walton County man was arrested and charged with trafficking in meth after a sheriff’s office K9 alerted to narcotics inside a vehicle and bags of meth fell out of his pants, deputies wrote in a news release.

On Sunday, just after 8 p. m. a deputy stopped a car for speeding on Hugh Adams Road in DeFuniak Springs. The driver, identified as 24-year-old Jared Cook, was familiar to the deputy because of previous encounters.

The deputy requested assistance from K9 Jester and his handler who deployed to the area. K9 Jester alerted on the vehicle for the presence of narcotic odor, deputies wrote.

A searched of the vehicle uncovered $11,920, large and small plastic bags, and a vacuum sealer.

While searching Cook, two bags fell from within his pants landing near his feet. The two bags contained 30.9 grams of methamphetamine.

Cook is currently on felony probation for selling drugs within 1000 feet of a school. He was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, violation of probation, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cook is being held in the Walton County Jail with a $50,000 bond