Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Water War arguments to be held in ‘due course’

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
REVIVING_APALACHICOLA_BAY_3_20190226004756

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday indicated it will hear oral arguments in the long-running water battle between Florida and Georgia but did not specify when.

The court issued an order that said the dispute is “set for oral argument in due course.”

The case involves divvying up water in the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint river system, which stretches from northern Georgia to Apalachicola Bay in Franklin County. Florida contends that Georgia uses too much water from the system, in part damaging a critical Apalachicola Bay oyster fishery.

Florida is seeking an order that could lead to more water flowing south, but Georgia disputes that its water use has caused damage in Florida. A special master appointed by the Supreme Court sided with Georgia in December, but justices will have final say.

Florida filed the lawsuit in 2013, though the two states have fought for decades about water in the river system.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

4 p.m. Tropical Storm Delta update

News 13 This Morning covers final day to register to vote

Panama City members gather to form a Life Chain in support of human life

President Trump expected to spend Sunday night at Walter Reed

Panama City Marina

Trump set to surprise people outside Walter Reed

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the