Water to be shut off in PCB Tuesday night

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As crews continue to work to fix the main water transmission in Panama City Beach, city officials said they will be forced to shut off the water completely Tuesday night.

City officials released this statement to News 13 Monday evening:

“Efforts to install a short bypass from the Bay County water supply on the City’s main water transmission line Sunday night were unsuccessful. A leak in the line at West Bay was discovered last week. Because of this, the City is having to go to Option C on Tuesday night, March 17. This does extend the boil water notice. In addition, water will be shut off to ALL PCB utility users from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. The boil water notice remains in effect for 48 hours after the line is repaired. The City anticipates that it will be Thursday night. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working diligently to get this repaired.”

City officials went on to say they understand this adds to the already extreme concerns over the coronavirus, but the city’s water is safe to wash hands in.

As a precaution, officials advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing of dishes needs to be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the repair is completed and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

The City will publicly issue a rescission lifting this “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” at that time.

If you have any questions you may contact the City of Panama City Beach Utilities Department at (850) 233-5100 extension 2420 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday or after hours and weekends at (850) 233-5050.