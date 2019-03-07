Water Break Closes Portion of 11th Street

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Panama City, Fla. - A water break has closed a portion of 11th Street, county officials said Thursday.

The City of Panama City had a water break on 11th Street between Elm Street and Sherman Avenue, requiring an emergency road closure of 11th Street.

Westbound traffic will be detoured south to Elm Street then back to Sherman Avenue, and Eastbound traffic will be detoured north on Sherman to 15th Street.

Motorists should expect delays.

At this time it is not known how long the road will be closed, officials wrote.

​​​​​​​