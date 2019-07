CALLAWAY, Fla. – A water boil advisory has been issued for parts of Callaway.

Residents on the 1400 to 1600 block of South Berthe Ave, the 6700 block of Yacht Club Drive and all of Callaway Point are advised to boil water used for drinking, cooking, ice making, brushing teeth, or washing clothes.

This is due to the City of Callaway repairing a water main on the corner of Wallace and East Park Road.

The advisory is in affect until surveys show the water is safe to drink.