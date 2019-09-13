Watch: Video of Bay High bathrooms goes viral

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County parents are up in arms after a viral video surfaced Thursday on Facebook.

It was taken in a bathroom at Bay High School. This video has also led to a statement from the district.

Many of the stalls seen in the video are completely stopped up and have not been in use for some time. Many with no toilet seats attached. The user also shows many of the stalls have no working doors to lock when students use the restroom. The stalls are seen with no toilet paper, as well as sinks with no soap. The video also shows many of the stalls have wide gaps where you can actually see into.

The bathroom is in a building of the campus that is scheduled for demolition.

“Great things are planned for the campus but progress is slower than we would all like and it’s difficult to balance the needs of an active student body with construction, renovation and demolition projects throughout the campus,” Principal Billy May said in a statement. “There is no easy answer, challenges are our new “Normal” and we will continue to do the best we can for our students. This bathroom was overlooked clearly. It is being addressed. We extend our apologies to the community and we are committed to ensuring this doesn’t happen again.”

The bathroom has now been closed off.