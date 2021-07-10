WATCH: SWFD safely rescues cats stuck in a tree and under a deck

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Cats always land on their feet but sometimes they might need some help.

Firefighters from the South Walton Fire District rescued a couple furry friends on different calls in the Santa Rosa Beach area.

One cat was stuck in a tree and another was found underneath a pool deck.

Lieutenants Matt Cramer and Luke Lewis along with Firefighter/EMT Ryan Jensen pulled the kitten from below the deck and Firefighter/Paramedic Steven Foreman used a ladder to rescue and orange and white Tabby from about 20 feet in the air.

The South Walton Fire District says both cats are doing just fine.

