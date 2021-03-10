Watch: Southport student presents project to Jordan Spieth

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A Southport Elementary student hit a personal hole-in-one this week when he met his idol, Jordan Spieth.

James Anderson

The PGA golfer stopped to listen to the student’s presentation during a practice round at the Players Championship in Ponte Vedra.

James Anderson chose Spieth as his wax museum project. The assignment required the third grader to learn about Spieth’s life and career.

“That’s great,” Spieth said in the video.

He liked the project so much that he gave Anderson a signed ball after the practice round.

News 13 interviewed Anderson about the moment and you can hear from him tonight on News 13.