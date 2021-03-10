Watch: Southport student presents project to Jordan Spieth

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A Southport Elementary student hit a personal hole-in-one this week when he met his idol, Jordan Spieth.

James Anderson

The PGA golfer stopped to listen to the student’s presentation during a practice round at the Players Championship in Ponte Vedra.

James Anderson chose Spieth as his wax museum project. The assignment required the third grader to learn about Spieth’s life and career.

Chase for the Championship | Teams fight to keep NCAA hopes alive in second round of ACC Tournament

“That’s great,” Spieth said in the video.

He liked the project so much that he gave Anderson a signed ball after the practice round.

News 13 interviewed Anderson about the moment and you can hear from him tonight on News 13.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Latest Local News Video

Southport Elementary student presents school project to Jordan Spieth

Death Investigation in Panama City Beach

Chase for the Championship | ACC Tournament day 2

Homeless Population in Mckenzie Park

Homeless Population in Mckenzie Park pkg

Homeless Population in Mckenzie Park

More Local News

Don't Miss