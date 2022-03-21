SEASIDE, Fla. (WMBB) – Spring break is in full force in Seaside.

Videos of large crowds of kids have garnered a lot of attention on social media.

Those under 21 are subject to an 8 pm curfew during Spring Break unless accompanied by a parent.

As you might suspect most of the kids we spoke with don’t like the rule.

“I hate the 8 pm curfew,” visitor Bella Craiglow said. “I think it needs to be pushed back. It’s almost still sunny out at 8 and I just think we need to have more time to play on the beach. I like watching the sunset and riding around with my friends.”

Some even think the curfew spurs the rowdiness at night.

“I feel like a lot of that is the curfew. That makes people want to rebel more if you can’t be out. It makes people want to be out more,” visitor Kennedy Thomas said.

But Seaside officials said despite the size and rowdiness of the crowds, there have not been any serious incidents.

“We know what’s happening at night,” Seaside Director of Merchant and Guest Services Kevin Boyle said. “We are here while it’s happening. We are here first thing in the morning before anyone is on property. We see the lack of destruction. We see the containment that’s being put forth by the sheriff’s office and our security team here on sight.”

Walton County Sheriff’s Office officials said social media has blown the situation out of proportion.

The kids agreed.

“I think that’s just kids being kids,” visitor Conner Crum said. “I mean everybody that’s a kid is rowdy and loud and likes to have fun. I mean if they’re not doing anything bad I don’t see the problem.”

“I think part of those videos goes back to kids being kids but I think there’s always going to be a cycle with spring break,” Boyle said. “We’re going to talk about how some years are good and some years are bad. Some weeks are worse than others. Texas versus Atlanta. Atlanta versus Louisiana But at the end of the day we have something in front of us which is past experience, coordination with the towns around us, coordination with local law enforcement, and our team making sure that we are keeping our guests and these teens safe.”

Walton County Sheriff’s Office officials will be posting an update from Seaside Monday night on their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.