WATCH: LSU, Clemson Media Day in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — The LSU and Clemson Tigers addressed media Saturday, two days before the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Clemson Media Day kicked off Saturday at 8:30 a.m. in New Orleans.

CLEMSON MEDIA DAY INTERVIEWS:

Their Tiger counterparts, LSU will took the stage around 10 a.m.

LSU will face Clemson in the title game on Monday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. in the Mercedez-Benz Superdome.

