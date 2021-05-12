WATCH LIVE: Zachary Wester trial day 3

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The trial of a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy will continue Wednesday.

Zachary Wester is accused of pulling citizens over, planting drugs on them, and arresting them on fabricated charges. He faces more than 60 charges including racketeering, official misconduct, perjury, fabricating evidence, false imprisonment and possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The trial is expected to take three weeks. News 13s Faith Graham is in the courtroom and will be providing updates via Twitter.

