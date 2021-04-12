DON’T MISS: Severe weather round-up with Meteorologist Ross Whitley

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley discussed Saturday’s tornado activity across the Panhandle.

Surveyors with the National Weather Services have confirmed four tornadoes across the Panhandle on Saturday. The strongest identified so far is an EF2 tornado that struck the Blu Convenience Store and surrounding properties on Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach. That tornado is estimated to have had a peak wind of 125mph.

Another tornado struck Lynn Haven around 8:58 AM, remaining on the ground for just 2 minutes and traveling less than half a mile on the ground. That tornado struck the Grease Pro on Highway 77.

An earlier tornado came ashore in the Grand Lagoon area, but the National Weather Service has yet to assign a rating or wind speed to that tornado.

In Walton County, an EF1 tornado struck with 95MPH winds and was on the ground for nearly 16 miles. That tornado originally touched down along Crowder Chapel Road and moved northeast.