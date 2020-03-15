WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump, coronavirus task force hold briefing on COVID-19 pandemic

News

by: Haley Townsend

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and officials from the coronavirus task force are holding a briefing Sunday on the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch the briefing live right here.

President Trump at the beginning of the press conference announced the Federal Reserve is lowering interest rates to 0-0.25%.

“We are using the full power of the federal government to defeat the coronavirus,” Trump said. “It’s a very contagious virus.”

Trump stressed the need to protect the vulnerable members of the population from the virus.

“Because the risk is heavily weighted to the most vulnerable, people with immunodeficiency and elderly people with underlying health conditions…we will continue to urge every American to exercise good hygiene,” Pence stressed.

In the United States, there are more than 3,000 cases and 60 deaths from COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon.

Friday, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in the United States in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In the United States, the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracker reports 3,244 confirmed cases. 40 have died in Washington state, 5 in California, 4 in Florida, 3 in New York, 2 in Louisiana, 2 in New Jersey, 1 in Colorado, 1 in Georgia, 1 in Kansas, 1 in Oregon, 1 in South Dakota, 1 in Virginia, for a total of 62 as of 4 p.m. ET. These numbers are complied from state and local health agencies, governments and the CDC.

Only one U.S. state, West Virginia, has yet to report a case.

CNN and the Associated Press contributed to this report

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Coronavirus Video

Infectious disease expert doesn't rule out national lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Infectious disease expert doesn't rule out national lockdown"

Fauci: More tests available in 'a week or so'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci: More tests available in 'a week or so'"

New York City declares state of emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "New York City declares state of emergency"

Countries add new precautions against virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Countries add new precautions against virus"

Your mindset may make that virus seem riskier

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your mindset may make that virus seem riskier"

Latest Local News Video

Infectious disease expert doesn't rule out national lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Infectious disease expert doesn't rule out national lockdown"

Trump announces interest rate cut

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump announces interest rate cut"

Flight to BNA delayed over Coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flight to BNA delayed over Coronavirus concerns"

HAZMAT crews board plane at DFW

Thumbnail for the video titled "HAZMAT crews board plane at DFW"

WATCH: Take 1 minute to breathe and watch the waves crash along the Lake Superior shoreline

Thumbnail for the video titled "WATCH: Take 1 minute to breathe and watch the waves crash along the Lake Superior shoreline"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.